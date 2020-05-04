Bent Sea (Megadeth, Cadaver) Premiere New Song "Grind To A Halt"

Bent Sea - lead by Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth, Cadaver) - premiere a new single called "Grind To A Halt". The song features Dirk Verbeuren on drums, bass, and guitars, and finds Athenar of Midnight guesting on vocals. "Grind To A Halt" is the first song from their impending new album, "Instagrind".

Check out now "Grind To A Halt" below.