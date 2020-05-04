Ascendency Premiere New Song "A Birth In Fire" From Upcoming New EP "Birth of an Eternal Empire"
Denmark based Ascendency premiere a new song entitled "A Birth In Fire", taken from their upcoming new EP "Birth of an Eternal Empire". The release will be out in stores by Iron Bonehead Productions on July 17th.
Check out now "A Birth In Fire" below.
