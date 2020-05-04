Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video “Outsider”
Veil Of Maya‘s new single “Outsider has premiered online with a music video streaming via YouTube for you below. The clip was captured in early March and serves as a taste of the group’s impending new release.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Blaze Of Perdition Talks "The Harrowing Of Hearts"
- Next Article:
Ascendency Premiere New Song "A Birth In Fire"
0 Comments on "Veil Of Maya Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.