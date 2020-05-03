Serocs Premiere New Song "Building A Shrine Upon Vanishing Sands" From Upcoming New Album "Vore"
Serocs premiere a new song entitled "Building A Shrine Upon Vanishing Sands", taken from their upcoming new album "Vore", which will be out in stores June 26th via Everlasting Spew Records.
Check out now "Building A Shrine Upon Vanishing Sands" below.
