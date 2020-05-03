Interview

Blaze Of Perdition Vocalist Sonneillon Talks "The Harrowing Of Hearts," Signing With Metal Blade And The Power Of Religion In Poland

Black metal has gone from strength to strength since Venom first coined the term. It's become perhaps the most infamous genre of music, taking its war based on individualism and opposition to Abramic religions to extreme heights from time to time. At its core though, black metal is all about expression. While Norway hosts some of the most legendary names of the genre, the country which follows the ethos of free speech and fierce philosophy must surely be Poland, home of such bands as Behemoth, Furia, Batushka and of course, Blaze Of Perdition.

Blaze Of Perdition began life simply as Perdition, before changing their name in 2007 and releasing their debut, "Towards The Blaze Of Perdition" three years later. Only a year later, the group released their sophomore effort, "The Hierophant," but tragedy was soon to strike. In 2013, the band suffered a horrific automobile accident, which killed bassist 23 and severely injured vocalist Sonneillon and drummer Wizun. Despite this, the band returned in 2015 with a new album, "Near Death Revelation" and ever since, have been getting bigger and stronger with each release, culminating in "The Harrowing Of Hearts," released this past February.

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Sonneillon all about the album, as well as signing with Metal Blade, how the band tours without him, the power of the Catholic church in Poland and much more. You can listen in full below.