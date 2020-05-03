Throwing Bricks Premiere New Song "Ready To Fall" From Upcoming New Album "What Will be Lost"

Dutch band Throwing Bricks premiere a new song titled "Ready To Fall", taken from their upcoming new album "What Will be Lost". The effort will be released by Tartarus Records on May 15 in an edition of 100 cassettes housed in a diecut cardstock case.

Check out now "Ready To Fall" below.