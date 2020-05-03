CORVID-19 (Suicide Silence) Premiere New Track “Quarantine Spirit”
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
CORVID-19 - an industrial project featuring Suicide Silence singer Eddie Hermida , Jamie Cronander and Richard Alexander Caraballo - premiere a second song titled “Quarantine Spirit”. It is streaming via Bandcamp for you below.
