Cattle Decapitation Premiere New Video For “Diarrhea Of The Mouth” In Celebration Of 20th Anniversary Of “Homovore” Album
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their sophomore album “Homnovore” Cattle Decapitation premiere a new video for the record's track “Diarrhea Of The Mouth“. The clip was created by Displaced Replaced and is streaming via YouTube for you below:
