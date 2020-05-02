For The Likes Of You Premiere New Song & Music Video "Forlorn"
Aberdeen, Washington based band For The Likes Of You premiere a new song and fiery music video "Forlorn".
Tell the band: "Forlorn is a project dear to us all. From the insurgence of the lyrical content to the late nights filming/doing practical set work this has truly been the biggest chapter in our musical endeavor."
What's Next?
