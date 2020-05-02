Defeated Sanity Premiere New Track “Propelled Into Sacrilege”
Band Photo: Defeated Sanity (?)
Defeated Sanity's new full-length “The Sanguinary Impetus” has been salted for a July 24th release by Willowtip Records. A first cut from the outing titled “Propelled Into Sacrilege“, has premiered via YouTube and is streaming below.
Comment Defeated Sanity of their impending album:
“With ‘The Sanguinary Impetus‘ we have created our most complex album to date. We had strayed pretty far from our style musically with ‘Disposal Of The Dead‘/’Dharmata‘ and felt a strong urge to pick up where we left off with ‘Passages Into Deformity‘ and expand on the trademark DS sound.”
