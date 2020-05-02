Deathbreaker Premiere New Single & Music Video “Choke”
A new track and music video titled “Choke“ taken from Deathbreaker‘s impending new release “Isolate” has premiered and is streaming for you below. A May 29th release date has been scheduled for the album by Facedown Records.
