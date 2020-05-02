Night Fiends (In Flames Etc.) Premiere New Track “Into The Night” - Of Mice & Men & As I Lay Dying Members Guest

Band Photo: In Flames (?)

Night Fiends, a project featuring pro skater Elliot Sloan and In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne, premiere a new track named “Into The Night“, with Of Mice & Men vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley and As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa guesting. You can stream it via YouTube below:



