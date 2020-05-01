Bleed From Within Premiere New Single “Night Crossing” - Trivium’s Matt Heafy Guests
Bleed From Within premiere their new single “Night Crossing” from their impending new album “Fracture“. Trivium's Matt Heafy guests on this song. “Fracture” is currently scheduled for a May 29th release by Century Media.
