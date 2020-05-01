Suicide Silence Premiere “Become The Hunter” B-Side Track “Overlord”
Band Photo: Suicide Silence (?)
Suicide Silence premiere their “Become The Hunter” b-side track titled “Overlord“, which was tracked during the sessions for their latest album. The aforementioned album was produced by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira).
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Suicide Silence Premiere “Overlord”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.