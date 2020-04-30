Extrema Posts Judas Priest Cover "The Ripper" Online; Proceeds Going To Charity

During their studio sessions for their latest album "Headbanging Forever," Italian groove thrash metallers Extrema recorded a cover version of Judas Priest's "The Ripper." Adding to the cover track's release, with their home country of Italy hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, Extrema will be donating all profits from downloads and streams to the Italian Civil Protection, who are the frontlines in the battle against this virus, coordinating the nation’s pandemic response with Italy’s Ministry of Health.

Mastermind and guitar player Tommy Massara comments:

"Our cover of ‘The Ripper’ was originally conceived as a bonus track of 'Headbanging Forever' for the Japanese market. As we did not find the sought license in Japan, the song was closed in a drawer. To me, Coronavirus is like Jack the Knife hitting you from behind, so I felt the need to release the song as a digital single. All the royalty’s proceeds will be donated to the Italian Civil Protection. I discussed it with Gabri, Frullo, and Tiziano, and they accepted enthusiastically. I hope you enjoy our version of this timeless Judas Priest’s classic hit."

Extrema’s singer Tiziano "Titian" Spigno adds:

"This emergency, which arrived in the midst of our Italian tour, caught everyone unprepared. During these times music, books, movies, and art in general, although so badly affected, in many cases are a refuge for those people isolated at home, managing to get a few moments of serenity. Extrema want to contribute with this cover, recorded during the recording session of 'Headbanging Forever.'"