Krokus Postpones "Adios Amigos" North American Tour Dates

Much like many other bands around the world, Swiss heavy metal/hard rock legends Krokus has announced that they have had to cancel their scheduled to tour of North America. Says the band:

"Due to the current state of things going on, it was both nearly impossible to get all the needed pieces to fall in line to do the tour and with the uncertainty of the immediate future of live music in North America. We felt it was best to postpone the tour this fall and look for a more appropriate time to finally return to the USA/Canada to kick your ass on the farewell tour.

"We hope things change and we will work with our team to insure the next tour will be 100% safe and sound. We love you all."