Ahab Posts New Live Video "Old Thunder" Online

Nautic funeral doom heavyweights AHAB have released the first single “Old Thunder” off their first live album, Live Prey, to be released on June 26th, 2020 via Napalm Records.

Originally released in 2006 on the band's pathbreaking full length, The Call of the Wretched Sea, this blackened doom anthem will take you on a thunderous journey between slow-motion grooves, big riffs, haunting melodies accented by the guttural vocals of Daniel Droste, and an apocalyptic sound as you would experience it front row at an AHAB show! “Old Thunder” is accompanied by a music video that contains loads of live and off stage footage, as well as touring snapshots, highlighting the bands message: It's a big “thank you” to all of their fans and supporters worldwide who have joined the band in their funeral doom journey throughout the past 15 years!

Drummer Cornelius Althammer on “Old Thunder”:

"Throughout the last 15 years, we’ve gained a lot of experience, on and off stage, to create the incomparable AHAB sound and feeling. “The Hunt” is probably one of our most classic picks to choose, but with a length of nearly 17 minutes, it simply blows up the playtime of a regular single even more than other songs. So, here you go! Except the length, “Old Thunder” is in no way inferior to “The Hunt” – thank you all for so many years of loyalty. Without YOU, we wouldn't be the same band now!"