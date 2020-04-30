Destruction Uploads Live Album "Born To Thrash" Trailer

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

This spring, Destruction are delivering a treat for fans stuck at home and unable to attend live shows: "Born To Thrash - Live In Germany" is the band's first live album with the current line-up and will be released digitally on May 8th.

Today, the band is teasing that release in the form of a trailer. You can check it out below.

To include all of their loyal fans in this special release, the band initiated an interactive campaign featuring a map where Destruction fans could sign in and mark the location of the first time they saw the band live. The resulting world map will be part of the album and everyone who participated will be mentioned by name on a poster that comes with the strictly limited album's physical version. The album will be available on Digipack, Black Vinyl, Red Transparent Vinyl and Picture Vinyl on July, 17th. The pre-order is launching soon so stay tuned and keep an eye on both the band and the label social media platforms for more news.