Firewind Posts New Music Video "Welcome To The Empire" Online

Band Photo: Firewind (?)

Greek power metal veterans Firewind has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Welcome To The Empire." You can check it out below. The song is the second track from the band's forthcoming self-titled album, out May 15th through AFM, to receive the music video treatment, following "Rising Fire."

Founder/guitarist Gus G. states: "'Welcome To The Empire' is the opening track of the album and an obvious choice for a single. Making the video was an ongoing work in progress as we filmed the band performance back in January. However, we wanted to blend in futuristic visual effects for the story and as I'm a huge sci-fi movie fan, I wanted to incorporate something along those lines. Our director Panagiotis Kountouras came up with the concept and we collaborated with MDP, a vfx company out of Hollywood, CA. The story is set in a dystopia, where humanity has been surrendered to the New World Order. Two cyborgs are playing with the future of mankind in a chess game. Each move has consequences and technology will be the only winner. It was a really challenging production, but we love the end result. We hope you will too!"