Firewind Posts New Music Video "Welcome To The Empire" Online
Band Photo: Firewind (?)
Greek power metal veterans Firewind has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Welcome To The Empire." You can check it out below. The song is the second track from the band's forthcoming self-titled album, out May 15th through AFM, to receive the music video treatment, following "Rising Fire."
Founder/guitarist Gus G. states: "'Welcome To The Empire' is the opening track of the album and an obvious choice for a single. Making the video was an ongoing work in progress as we filmed the band performance back in January. However, we wanted to blend in futuristic visual effects for the story and as I'm a huge sci-fi movie fan, I wanted to incorporate something along those lines. Our director Panagiotis Kountouras came up with the concept and we collaborated with MDP, a vfx company out of Hollywood, CA. The story is set in a dystopia, where humanity has been surrendered to the New World Order. Two cyborgs are playing with the future of mankind in a chess game. Each move has consequences and technology will be the only winner. It was a really challenging production, but we love the end result. We hope you will too!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Mexico Metal Fest Full Lineup Poster
- Next Article:
Destruction Uploads Live Album Trailer
0 Comments on "Firewind Posts New Music Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.