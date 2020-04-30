Mexico Metal Fest Full Lineup Poster Released

Mexico Metal Fest V is set to take place on November 14th, 2020 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico barring any setbacks due the the Covid 19 pandemic. Festival organizers recently revealed the final headliners to include Satyricon and Dismember, both long standing veterans in underground, extreme metal circles.

With the full line-up for Mexico Metal Fest V now complete, the festival recently updated the poster to reflect the updates.