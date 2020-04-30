Rannoch Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Dream" From Upcoming New Album "Reflections Upon Darkness"
Rannoch premiere a new song and music video named "The Dream", taken from their upcoming new album "Reflections Upon Darkness", which will be out in stores May 25th via Bandcamp.
Check out now "The Dream" below.
