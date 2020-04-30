Killswitch Engage Frontman Jesse Leach Premieres New The Weapon Single “No Surrender”
Killswitch Engage vocalist Jesse Leach premieres a playthrough video of a new track from his hardcore side project, The Weapon. See below for the band’s song “No Surrender“.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
The WeApon - No Surrender - You won’t get the best of me An undying spirit in me You won’t get the best of me I’ll give it till it bleeds No surrender! I’ll fight with my last breath Put my will to the test I’ll fight with my last breath Won’t stop until I m dead No surrender! Lines drawn in the sand The victory at hand Lines drawn in the sand You can not comprehend No surrender! Wont calm the anger in me My mind is set free Won’t get the best of me Protect the love in me No surrender! Drums recorded by Andy at @darkcitystudios Bass recorded by @the_josh at “Joshie’s U.R.R.C.C.(Underground Rock n Roll Command Center)” Vocals recorded by @jesse_d_leach at “The Void” Guitars recorded by Chris at ÆTHERIX Music Mixed by @christopherdrapeau at @aetherixmusic #theweaponnyc #theweapon #rebel #rebelmusic #music #punkrock #punk #hardcore #newmusic #quarantine #anarchy #freedom
