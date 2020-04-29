Paradise Lost Posts Third New Album Trailer Discussing First Band Rehearsal

On May 15th Paradise Lost continue to write a new chapter of their gloomy story of death doom and gothic metal when they release their new album "Obsidian". In a series of trailers that the band launched recently Nick and Greg have been sharing memories from the band's early days with fans.

Today the guys talk about the band's first rehearsal, in a video which can be seen below.

The sixteenth Paradise Lost studio album, "Obsidian" eschews its immediate predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener "Darker Thoughts" through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer "Ravenghast," "Obsidian" reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas. Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of ‘80s gothic rock: in particular, newly-minted Paradise Lost anthems "Ghosts" is a guaranteed dancefloor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub.