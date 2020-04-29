Deathing Premiere New Single & Music Video "Crash & Burn"
Finnish Valkeakoski-based death metal band Deathing is set to release their debut EP "All Hail The Decay" on May 22nd 2020 via Inverse Records. A new single off of it called “Crash & Burn” has premiered online and streaming for you below:

