Deathing Premiere New Single & Music Video "Crash & Burn"

posted Apr 29, 2020 at 7:43 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Finnish Valkeakoski-based death metal band Deathing is set to release their debut EP "All Hail The Decay" on May 22nd 2020 via Inverse Records. A new single off of it called “Crash & Burn” has premiered online and streaming for you below:


