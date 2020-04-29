Viscera Premiere New Music Video For "Hammers and Nails"
UK death metal outfit Viscera premiere a new music video for their song "Hammers and Nails" which is off of their debut album 'Obsidian'. The album was mixed and mastered by Michael Leo Valeri (Brand of Sacrifice) with artwork being provided by Shindy Reehal (Ingested, Harbinger).
With "Obsidian" the band - which features ex-Sylosis/Heart of a Coward vocalist Jamie Graham as well as former members of Martyr Defiled and Abhorrent Decimation - have crafted a technical, and mature album that one would expect from musicians of their pedigree.
