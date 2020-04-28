Epica Posts Fourth Studio Vlog
Dutch symphonic metallers, Epica, recently entered Sandlane Recording Facilities to record their new album with producer Joost van den Broek. Today, the band launches the fourth studio vlog episode, which can be viewed below.
Bass player Rob van der Loo comments: "It is amazing to see how our 8th album is taking shape and we can't wait to share it with the world! In this new vlog you can see Isaac and me rounding up the guitar and bass recordings. Even though writing and recording an album like this takes a huge amount of work, dedication and time this video clearly shows you how much we love what we do. Watch and enjoy!"
