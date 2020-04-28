Powerwolf Begins Writing New Album

The high priests of heavy metal, Powerwolf, have announced work on a brand new studio album, to be released in 2021! While the band is currently getting ready for the release of their upcoming special album, Best Of The Blessed, on July 3, 2020 via Napalm Records, guitarist Matthew Greywolf has just commented the exciting news as follows:

"Even some months before the world went into lockdown I started locking myself in my studio to start writing new songs for the eighth Powerwolf album, and by now there's quite a bunch of exiting stuff, which I´m working on with Attila as we speak. Lots of energy and hooks - we're thrilled and excited! We expect to start recording by the end of the year, and 2021 will definitely bring a new Powerwolf chapter. Until then - stay at home, stay safe & healthy!”

To shorten your wait for a brand new Powerwolf, the band's upcoming release Best Of The Blessed – celebrating more than 15 years of Powerwolf in the most glorious style – will be seeing the light of day this summer, on July 3rd. But, Best Of The Blessed isn't just another Best Of album. Featuring 16 metal anthems and timeless classics by the band shrouded in a brand new shape, this record will include several new versions of hits such as “We Drink Your Blood”, “Werewolves of Armenia”, “Sanctified with Dynamite”, or the most celebrated festival hymn of all time, “Resurrection by Erection”. And while speaking of live: If you cannot get enough of Powerwolf's captivating stage performances, especially in these dark times without live shows and festivals over this summer, Powerwolf's Best Of The Blessed will also include 14 live tracks; the available Earbook and LP Box Edition will give you even more of the band's incredible live sound!