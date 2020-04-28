BlackLab Posts New Lyric Video "Forked Road" Online

BlackLab, the dark witch, doom duo from Osaka, Japan are poised to return with their new long playing record ‘Abyss ’. The band were scheduled to play London’s Desert Fest in May to coincide with the release of their new album but with all their live shows cancelled they have filmed a new lyric video for ‘Forked Road’ instead.

The band comments: "Due to COVID-19, all our UK tours and live concerts in Japan have also been all cancelled. We really miss live shows. Let's keep on rockin' with this song while at home! This lyric-video was totally D.I.Y. Shot, photographed and edited by us and our recording engineer Jun Morino, while I drew the subtitles myself" - Yuko Morino (BlackLab)