Sepultura Launches "SepulQuarta" Weekly Sessions
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Brazilian heavyweights Sepultura have launched their SepulQuarta sessions, a weekly event where the band will give insight into the band’s colourful history, do a Q&A session and perform a new track live.
"SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came up with this idea still influenced by the concept of our recent album Quadra, using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for the event," explains Andreas Kisser.
Join the band every Wednesday at 8PM UK time (4PM Brazilian official time / Noon PST / 9PM CET) for a new SepulQuarta at: https://www.sepultura.com.br/sepulquarta
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Devin Townsend Raises Over £65000 For NHS
- Next Article:
BlackLab Posts New Lyric Video Online
0 Comments on "Sepultura Launches 'SepulQuarta' Sessions"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.