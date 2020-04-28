Sepultura Launches "SepulQuarta" Weekly Sessions

Band Photo: Sepultura (?)

Brazilian heavyweights Sepultura have launched their SepulQuarta sessions, a weekly event where the band will give insight into the band’s colourful history, do a Q&A session and perform a new track live.

"SepulQuarta was born out of the necessity to express ourselves in a different way since we’re all facing a new situation. We came up with this idea still influenced by the concept of our recent album Quadra, using geometry, numerology and numbers. Wednesday, which is the fourth day of the week, was chosen for the event," explains Andreas Kisser.

Join the band every Wednesday at 8PM UK time (4PM Brazilian official time / Noon PST / 9PM CET) for a new SepulQuarta at: https://www.sepultura.com.br/sepulquarta