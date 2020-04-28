Devin Townsend Raises Over £65000 For Britain's National Health Service

Music fans across the world are missing the thrill of going to live concerts, and Devin Townsend is here to help. Devin has been hosting live concerts in his home studio this month, each one raising money for healthcare workers around the world. The latest, which took place on 25th April sold 3420 tickets raising over £65,000 ($81,000) for the NHS in the UK.

For each show Devin has put together an impressive 4-camera rig, controlled using nothing more than an Xbox controller. Watch a recording of the NHS fundraiser show below.

The previous show in aid of Vancouver’s General Hospital sold close to 2000 tickets, and raised nearly $50,000.

The third will be in support of hotspot hospitals in New York City. Shows last around 50 minutes, with different setlists each time. The top donors for each show receive signed merchandise from Omerch, album goodies from InsideOut as well as several high-end products from a number of Devin’s gear companies such as Mooer, Fractal, Toontrack, Dunlop and |Fishman to name a few. All ticket buyers will also receive a (somewhat tidied-up) remixed version of the show’s audio recording.

Saturday May 2nd - Noon PDT / 20:00 BST / 05:00 AEST. Get your tickets here: www.stageit.com/Devin_Townsend