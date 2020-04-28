Fake Names (Refused, Bad Religion) Premiere New Single “Being Them”
Fake Names - featuring members of Refused, Bad Religion etc. - premiere one final single ahead of their impending self-titled debut release. Below you can stream “Being Them” from the album ahead of its May 08th release through Epitaph.
