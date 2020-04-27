Thrawsunblat Announces New EP, Streams New Song, "Spectres In Mist," Online

New Brunswick metal band Thrawsunblat has announced a new EP, entitled "Insula," which will be released digitally on Friday, May 1, 2020. In advance of that date, the band has posted the first song, "Spectres In Mist" for streaming on their bandcamp page and below.

<a href="http://thrawsunblat.bandcamp.com/album/insula-ep">Insula EP by Thrawsunblat</a>

The band was recording a new full-length album, commenting:

Rae was three days from hitting the studio to record drums for Thrawsunblat 5 when physical distancing began. We were super stoked to surprise everyone with "WE'RE IN THE STUDIO, ta DA!" In the meantime, Joel has written four new songs the last three weeks, and he figured that everyone would understand if these songs have programmed drums. They are heavy, and they are themed around all of this current stuff.

What about T5? Well, it's fully written - 10 songs, ~50 minutes, and when physical distancing is over, Rae will hit the studio for drums, and then another flagship "numbered" album will be officially in the forge. It will also feature Brendan and Keegan on various sets of strings!

So in the meantime, stay tuned for a bit more news about the EP, stay safe out there, all!

The tracklisting for "Insula" is as follows:

1. Spectres in Mist

2. Carry the Sun

3. Until Ebb the Waters

4. Heave the Oars

The "Insula" EP is the follow-up to the band's recent acoustic live album, "Thrawsunblat: Live Off The Forest Floor," which was released last year and can be streamed here.