Vader Posts New Album "Solitude In Madness" Trailer Online

Polish death metal legends Vader have returned with their 16th studio album, "Solitude In Madness," out on May 1st 2020 via Nuclear Blast. Never one to rest or relax, Vader have done it all over the course of their 37-year history. From playing super-aggressive thrash under the watchful eye of Communist Poland to touring the globe and enjoying a near-maniacal fanbase, there’s no stopping the Piotr 'Peter' Wiwczarek-led outfit. Speed and power are back as the driving factors in Vader's fiendish yet proficient death metal!

For "Solitude in Madness," Vader went outside their comfort zone to Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England, where the band teamed up with one-stop-shop Scott Atkins to engineer, produce, mix, and master for four weeks in summer 2019. In a new trailer released today, Peter discusses that time in the studio and how the album came together

"Solitude in Madness" tracklisting:

1. Shock And Awe

2. Into Oblivion

3. Despair

4. Incineration Of The Gods

5. Sanctification Denied

6. And Satan Wept

7. Emptiness

8. Final Declaration

9. Dancing In The Slaughterhouse

10. Stigma Of Divinity

11. Bones