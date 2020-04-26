Alestorm Uploads New Music Video "Tortuga"

Band Photo: Alestorm (?)

Alestorm has just released their second single, "Tortuga," off the upcoming album "Curse of the Crystal Coconut" - out on May 29 via Napalm Records. Live the devious buccaneer’s life with Alestorm as they deliver their smashing homage to the most notorious pirate capital of the world. Exploring both electronic and even rap influences doused in the signature Alestorm flavor – you’ve surely never heard a pirate’s shanty quite like this before!

The accompanying audiovisual has it all: palm trees swaying in the Caribbean breeze, the sunshine beaming down… and with Captain Christopher Bowes stealing rum, the British Crown is on the hunt - a manhunt to be exact! Captain Bowes is joined by the legendary pirate Captain Yarrface of RUMAHOY, and together, they finally emerge victorious and celebrate that by… well, see for yourself! Watch the official video below!

ALESTORM on the new video:

“Oh wow! Chris from Alestorm here. We're really excited to release our new vi- IT'S ME, CAPTAIN YARRFACE! GET OUT OF MY WAY LITTLE BOY BOWES! THIS SONG IS TERRIBLE EXCEPT FOR THE BIT WHERE I SING! I'M THE GREATEST PIRATE IN THE WHOLE WORLD! WELCOME TO THE SEA!”