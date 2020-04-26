Nervosa Announces The Departure Of Vocalist Fernanda Lira And Drummer Luana Dametto

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

An announcement on Brazilian thrash metal band Nervosa's Facebook page today indicates that Prika Amaral is the only remaining member of Nervosa after Fernanda Lira, above, and Luana Dametto, below, left the band. No word yet on replacements or if Fernanda and Luana are forming a different band. The statement reads as follows:

"Nervosa will never die! Despite all the rumours Nerovsa will continue!

"Fernanda and Luana are no longer part of Nervosa, they decided to leave the band.

There are many reasons and each one of us has their own but since 2 years Nervosa has not been the same and we were all trying to keep the band alive, each of us doing their best, without exceptions.

"We want to give the best to our fans and that is simply not possible anymore!

Nervosa would like to thank everybody that were a part of the band for the dedication and wishes the best of luck!

"Please stay tuned, the new members and many other news will be announced soon!

"Thanks for all the support!"

Former vocalist Fernanda Lira has also taken to Facebook with a message regarding the split:

"GOODBYE, NERVOSA!

"Everything has a beginning and an end, life is made of beginnings and endings, it is the natural cycle of things. Some of these endings are very challenging and this is certainly the most difficult of my life - the most difficult decision of my life. I thought I would be forever in this band that is my passion, but I decided that today my journey as a member of NERVOSA is over.

"Everything is fine and I will always look at my tattoo eternalized on my fist (with our logo) and into the past with great pride in what I built and was part of, and above all, very happy to have touched each of your hearts with my art.

"I will always carry with me that wonderful initial exciting vibe in the band, the desire to take over the world, the feeling of writing the first lyrics, of launching the band's first clip and recordings, of doing our first shows, of the happiness of going up on the stage for the first time outside the country, outside our continent, to get to know each of the almost 60 countries that I had the privilege of visiting over that period. Even from the hard times we went through and overcame, I will always remember and cherish each one, as they made us grow and learn so much. Anyway, I couldn't feel more fulfilled for being in the front line and contributing for almost a decade to make an embryo become one of the most solid and well-known bands from Brazil, it was such a hard and intense work, but it was worth every minute.

"So, thank you Nervosa and thanks TO EACH ONE OF YOU for the support during all this time, without you, none of this would have been possible. Thank you for helping to make each of the biggest dreams of the 14 year old metalhead fefemetal that always dreamed of having a metal band come true. Anyway, I end this cycle aware that I did the best I could do, with a lot of passion, dedication and honesty.

"Making it very clear that the decision is personal and has nothing to do with being tired of touring, record label, or whatever! My passion for the fans, for the music and for the road still lives intact within me and I will continue in metal with my new project (which also has nothing to do with this decision).

"As this choice of mine hurts and it will still hurt a lot for a while, I'm going to step aside from the internet and retreat for a few days. In the meantime, I just ask you to be kind in this very sensitive moment for me. Much love to you all and again, THANK YOU!"