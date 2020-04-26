Skam Premiere New Song "Prison of Skin" From New Album "Sounds of a Disease"
Swedish deathgrind / grindcore unit Skam premiere a new song entitled "Prison of Skin", taken from their new album "Sounds of a Disease", which was released on April 2020 (CD and digital format) by Redefining Darkness Records.
Check out now "Prison of Skin" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Skam Premiere New Song 'Prison of Skin'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.