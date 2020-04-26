Ulthar Premiere New Song "Through Downward Dynasties" From Upcoming New Album "Providence"
California band Ulthar premiere a new song titled "Through Downward Dynasties", taken from their upcoming new album "Providence", which will be released on June 12th by 20 Buck Spin.
Check out now "Through Downward Dynasties" below.
