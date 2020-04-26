(0) Premiere New Song & Music Video For "Sortfugl" From Debut Album "SkamHan"
Danish blackened post metal / sludge band (0) premiere a new song and music video titled "Sortfugl", taken from their brand new debut album "SkamHan", out in stores now via Napalm Records.
Check out now "Sortfugl" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "(0) Premiere New Song 'Sortfugl'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.