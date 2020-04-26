Wired Anxiety Premiere New Song & Guitar Playthrough Video "Burn"
Wired Anxiety premiere a new song and guitar playthrough video called "Burn". The single is featuring Sean Martinez from Decrepit Birth on bass.
Check out now "Burn" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Joshua Travis (Emmure, Etc.) Premieres New Track
- Next Article:
(0) Premiere New Song "Sortfugl"
0 Comments on "Wired Anxiety Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.