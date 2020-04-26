Guitarist Joshua Travis (Emmure, Etc.) Premieres New Track “The Hollow” - Monuments Singer Andy Cizek Guests
Emmure guitarist Joshua Travis has premiered a new single by the name of “The Hollow” streaming via YouTube below. The track finds Monuments vocalist Andy Cizek guesting.
