Paradise Lost Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Ghosts”
Paradise Lost premiere a lyric video for their new track “Ghosts“. The single is the second to emerge from their impending new full-length “Obsidian” ahead of its May 15th release via Nuclear Blast.
Comments singer Nick Holmes :
“This song tips a cap to the goth rock music that was ubiquitous when we were teenagers. Even as young Death metal fans, a lot of that old 80’s music is still very much the soundtrack of our early lives. Lyrically it’s about being haunted by the past and a shallow belief in something you hope will destroy the demons.”
