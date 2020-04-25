"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Paradise Lost Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Ghosts”

posted Apr 25, 2020 at 3:07 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Paradise Lost premiere a lyric video for their new track “Ghosts“. The single is the second to emerge from their impending new full-length “Obsidian” ahead of its May 15th release via Nuclear Blast.


Comments singer Nick Holmes :

“This song tips a cap to the goth rock music that was ubiquitous when we were teenagers. Even as young Death metal fans, a lot of that old 80’s music is still very much the soundtrack of our early lives. Lyrically it’s about being haunted by the past and a shallow belief in something you hope will destroy the demons.”

