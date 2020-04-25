Carach Angren Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “Der Vampir von Nürnberg”
Carach Angren‘s new song “Der Vampir von Nürnberg” has premiered streaming via YouTube below. The single comes from the group’s new record “Franckensteina Strataemontanus“, which is now due out June 26th due to COVID-19 complications.
Comment Carach Angren:
“We proudly present you ‘Der Vampir von Nürnberg,’ taken from our upcoming album. The song is a sub-story connected to the overarching horrifying concept on the album. Welcome to the world of a gruesome killer and vampiric necrophiliac dabbling in the wickedness of the occult!”
