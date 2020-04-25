In Hearts Wake Premiere New Single & Animated Music Video “Son Of A Witch”
In Hearts Wake‘s new studio full-length “Kaliyuga” will be out on August 07th via UNFD. The single “Son Of A Witch” has premiered online as the second track from it accompanied with an animated music video streaming via YouTube for you below.
Comment In Hearts Wake:
“…We had originally planned a live action music video but Corona turned us into cartoons! Jake worked around the clock with an incredible team of animators to create this in under 2 weeks – They only just finished it 8 hours ago!”
