With 2020 Festival Cancellations Come Early 2021 Dates

Covid-19 has wiped out the 2020 European Metal Festivals (although a few have yet to formally cancel). Normally the dates for the following year are not announced until the final day of the current year's festival. However, this year many festivals have already announced 2021 dates (months earlier than normal years), and they aren't all on the same weeks as prior years.

Copenhell, for instance, will kick off earlier than it has since 2014.

Dynamo Metalfest and Brutal Assault are rumored to be choosing later weeks than prior years in 2021. Dynamo may move from July to become an early August festival, and Brutal Assault may move back a week to August 11-14, 2021.

This page will be updated with Wacken, Brutal Assault, and Dynamo 2021 dates once they are officially announced.