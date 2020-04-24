Nekrotik Flesh (Dååth, Sinsaenum and ex-Chimaira Etc.) Launch Debut EP
Band Photo: Chimaira (?)
Sean Zatorsky (Dååth, Sinsaenum and ex-Chimaira) has launched a new project called Nekrotik Flesh. You can stream their debut EP “Vol. 1” via Bandcamp below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Used Premiere New Single “The Lottery”
- Next Article:
Conceived By Hate Premiere New Song
0 Comments on "Nekrotik Flesh (Dååth, ETC.) Premiere Debut EP"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.