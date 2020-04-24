The Used Premiere New Song “The Lottery” - Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo Guests
The Used premiere “The Lottery” as the final single to arrive ahead of today’s release of their new effort, “Heartwork“. Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo guests on this particular song, which you can stream via YouTube below.
Tells The Used frontman Bert McCracken:
“…The result is one of the heaviest songs in The Used catalog. And if you haven’t yet read the short story The Lottery by Shirley Jackson, you’re in for a real treat!”
Adds Beartooth singer Caleb Shomo:
“I got hit up to do it while on tour and I was all in: thankfully I had a recording rig with me. Bert sent me the song, lyrics and concept, and gave me the freedom to do anything I wanted with my part. It was pretty intimidating to lay it down on the road but I’m very happy with how it turned out – and I think everyone is! The song’s a banger. Jam it loud.”
