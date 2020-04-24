END Premiere New Song & Music Video “Covet Not”

END (Counterparts, Fit For An Autopsy, etc.) premiere their new single “Covet Not” via YouTube below. It’s the second track to emerge from the group’s impending new record “Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face“, out June 05th via Closed Casket Activities.





Commented END of this latest track:

“‘Covet Not‘ is a song about being infatuated with familiarity, no matter how damaging it can be. Recognizing that you are suffering and running in circles, whether it be with yourself or someone else, and making peace with the situation. You cannot possess something that does not exist, and you either break free or you let it kill you.”