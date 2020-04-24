END Premiere New Song & Music Video “Covet Not”
END (Counterparts, Fit For An Autopsy, etc.) premiere their new single “Covet Not” via YouTube below. It’s the second track to emerge from the group’s impending new record “Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face“, out June 05th via Closed Casket Activities.
Commented END of this latest track:
“‘Covet Not‘ is a song about being infatuated with familiarity, no matter how damaging it can be. Recognizing that you are suffering and running in circles, whether it be with yourself or someone else, and making peace with the situation. You cannot possess something that does not exist, and you either break free or you let it kill you.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Duskwalker Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
The Used Premiere New Single “The Lottery”
0 Comments on "END Premiere New Track & Music Video “Covet Not”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.