Lamb Of God Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “New Colossal Hate”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Lamb Of God‘s third track from their impending self-titled new album has premiered online via YouTube. Titled “New Colossal Hate“, you can stream a lyric video for it below. The group’s aforementioned self-titled full-length will be land in stores on June 09th.

Comments guitarist Willie Adler:

“‘New Colossal Hate‘ came out of our very first writing session in Maine. Mark, our producer Josh Wilbur and I were at a super cool studio in South Windham called Halo. An absolutely beautiful spot run by some of the best people I’ve ever met.

I’m pretty sure ‘New Colossal Hate‘ grew from a few different demos I had. You know, like parts of car. However, as it started to take shape, it quickly became my favorite song on the record. Please enjoy this banger of a tune. It holds a very special place in my heart.”