Trivium Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bleed Into Me”
Band Photo: Trivium (?)
Trivium premiere a new track and music video called “Bleed Into Me” via YouTube below. The single lands just ahead of this Friday’s (April 24th) release of their ninth studio full-length, “What The Dead Men Say” through Roadrunner Records.
