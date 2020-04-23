The Ghost Inside Premiere New Song & Music Video “Aftermath”



The Ghost Inside will be back this June with their first studio full-length since their tragic 2015 bus crash. The band worked with producer Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose) on the self-titled effort.

A first new song from the rceord titled “Aftermath” premiered online via YouTube and can be streamed below.

Comments bassist Jim Riley:

“We went into the writing process knowing full well that every song and every lyric would be influenced by what we’ve been through, but we tried our best for them to be relatable to everyone. With ‘Aftermath‘ we let it be much more personal – this one is us telling OUR story.

So when it was time to choose a first song to share with the world, it felt right for it to be ‘Aftermath‘. It allows anyone that listens into our world, but it also lets us put final punctuation on that chapter of our lives. ‘Aftermath‘ is a total catharsis for us.

We let it all out in the song so that it’s not bottled up inside us anymore and we can heal and move on, since after all, the beat goes on.”